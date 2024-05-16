USPS unveils new Ansel Adams stamps at Yosemite

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Postal Service shined new light on 16 photos of the legendary photographer Ansel Adams’ photos by turning them into stamps on Wednesday.

He was known for capturing every detail with every click of the camera, his art gallery is still in Yosemite, making it the perfect place to honor his work.

Ansel Adams, known for photos of Yosemite, being memorialized by USPS with stamps

The 16 images capture the precision and detail of Half Dome, the Golden Gate Bridge, and other national parks in California and the U.S.

Daniel Tangherlini with USPS says Adams’ work will continue to influence Americans with every envelope the stamps are mailed with.

“As a masterful photographer and dedicated environmentalist Ansel Adams allowed Americans from all over the country to experience the wonders of our country in vivid detail,” said Tangherlini.

The ceremony included poetry reflecting Adams’ use of black-and-white photography.

“Between the black and the white that sounds like the night where very few walk that darkness to discover the world,” said Park Ranger Shelton Johnson.

Ansel’s grandson Matthew Adams grew up in Fresno. He says his grandfather always turned the spotlight onto nature’s beauty and the efforts to protect it.

“I think he would really want people to do everything they could to protect the environment so that these places could be enjoyed for hundreds of years,” said Adams.

To buy these stamps click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.