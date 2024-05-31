USPS releases list of states with highest number of dog attacks. Where does Florida rank?

The dog attacking the mailman is an old joke. It's also a serious problem.

Incidents involving dog attacks on U.S. Postal Service employees rose to more than 5,800 cases last year, according to a USPS release, and Florida was the 7th highest state in the country for dog bites with 193 incidents. California was by far the most dangerous place for mail carrier legs with 727 attacks reported, and Texas reported 411. Ohio, with half our population, was No. 3 with 359.

Florida's bite count was also down from the previous year. There were 220 bites reported in 2022.

The worst Florida city for postal dog bites? Miami, with 21.

The USPS 2024 National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign begins Sunday, June 2 and runs through June 9. This year’s theme: “Don’t let your dog bite the hand that serves you.”

“Letter carriers are exposed to potential hazards every day, none more prevalent than a canine encounter. All it takes is one interaction for a letter carrier to possibly suffer an injury,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS Manager, Employee Safety and Health Awareness. “The U.S. Postal Service consistently encourages responsible pet ownership. The national dog bite campaign is an effort to promote dog bite awareness to keep our customers, their dogs, and letter carriers safe while delivering the mail.”

Which states had the most dog attacks for postal workers?

Linthicum Heights, MD, letter carrier T.J. Jackson shows how mail carriers can use their satchel to protect themselves from aggressive dogs.

These are the top 10 states for dog attacks in the U.S. for 2023, according to the USPS:

California: 727

Texas: 411

Ohio: 359

Pennsylvania: 334

Illinois: 316

New York: 296

Florida: 193

North Carolina: 185

Michigan: 183

Missouri: 180

Which Florida cities had the most postal service dog attacks in 2023?

Miami: 21

St. Petersburg: 15

Jacksonville: 10

Orlando: 9

Tampa: 6

Pompano Beach: 5

Brooksville: 5

Oakland Park: 4

Fort Lauderdale: 4

Pensacola: 3

How to keep your dog from attacking postal workers

Any dog, even normally non-threatening ones, can attack if they feel their turf is being invaded.

“Even though a customer’s dog is friendly to most people, it can always have a bad day,” said letter carrier Tara Snyder. “I know, from experience, even when a dog is in the house, customers need to make sure their door is secure so their dog can’t push it open and bite the letter carrier.”

It's not just the carrier who will be affected, although that's enough. If a postal employee is injured the dog owner may be responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacement costs and pain and suffering for the carrier. According to the USPS, quoting the Insurance Information Institute, the average cost per insurance claim for a dog bite is $64,555.

It can also mean your mail will be delayed, as the USPS prioritizes the safety of its workers and will ask you to come pick it up at a facility until the carrier feels safe returning to your home. If your dog is free to roam about, your neighbors also may have to go pick up their mail at the post office as well.

The USPS has suggestions to start a cease-fire in the eternal dog-carrier war:

When it's time for a letter carrier to arrive, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, in a different room with the door closed, or on a leash. Dogs can burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows if they feel threatened.

Don't let children take mail directly from a mail carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat to the child.

Sign up for Informed Delivery to get a heads-up on when the mail will arrive (and get photos of your mail before it gets there).

What do USPS letter carriers do to help prevent dog bites?

USPS workers are trained to be cautious when approaching an area where they know dogs may be present and to respect a dog's territory. Letter carriers are trained to:

Make a non-threatening noise or rattle a fence to alert a dog if entering a yard

Never startle a dog

Keep their eyes on any dog

Never assume a dog will not bite

Never attempt to pet or feed a dog

Place their foot against an outward swinging door to prevent a dog from escaping

If a dog attacks, carriers are also trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog — such as a mail satchel — and to use dog repellent, if necessary.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: U.S. Postal Service lists dog bites in 2023, Florida high on list