USPS pauses plans to shift regional mail distribution to Boston from Manchester

May 15—The United States Postal Service has put a hold on its plans to invest up to $15.7 million to modernize its processing and distribution center in Manchester and transfer the processing of outgoing mail about 50 miles away to Boston.

The move, along with dozens of others across the country, will be delayed until at least 2025, according to a May 9 letter from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to a U.S. Senate committee.

Union members protested the plans earlier this year.

In his letter, DeJoy wrote that public misconceptions were behind opposition to the plans and said sending some mail out of state was part of a larger consolidation effort to improve efficiency overall.

"These actions will enable us to more efficiently handle most of the mail that is not turnaround mail while still ensuring that we provide timely delivery for turnaround mail within established service standards," he wrote.

All four members of the state's congressional delegation said they "appreciate USPS is finally beginning to heed our calls, and the calls of the public" after repeated appeals to stop implementation.

"While this is a positive step for Granite Staters who deserve reliable and fast mail services, the fight is not over," U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said in a joint statement. "The New Hampshire Congressional Delegation will continue to urge USPS to make this pause permanent and will work to ensure all public and Postal Service employee concerns are taken into account in any future decisions."

The decision followed a bipartisan letter from Shaheen, Hassan and 19 Senate colleagues that called on USPS to pause planned changes to its processing and delivery network, until potential impacts could be studied and addressed by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The delay also applies to the White River Junction Processing and Distribution Center, which serves Granite Staters in the North Country.

In February, the delegation sent a letter to the postmaster general expressing concerns about plans for the Manchester Processing and Distribution Center, noting they could be damaging to mail service in New Hampshire and urging the USPS to reconsider. The delegation also raised these concerns at a press conference outside the facility.

According to postal officials, the $15.7 million planned for investment in the Manchester facility would "result in expanded and streamlined package and mail processing and distribution capabilities for the facility."

USPS said no career employees would be laid off in the initiative.

Postal officials have said that if the changes are implemented, business mail entry, post office, station and branch retail services in Manchester would not be expected to change, and "delivery services will be enhanced."

Union workers at the Manchester center said in February the plans to consolidate workers and equipment in Boston will cost jobs and slow mail delivery.

Dana Coletti, president of Manchester Area Local American Postal Workers Union, said up to 70% of the mail processing equipment was slated to be removed and the building essentially gutted.

"They are calling it modernization. I call it degradation," Coletti said at a February news conference.