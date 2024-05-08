USPS moving forward to change Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday it will be moving forward with a plan to consolidate the Processing and Distribution Center in Springfield.

Now, all outgoing mail processing operations that were done at the Springfield location will be moved to the St. Louis P&DC. The Springfield facility will remain open as a Local Processing Center.

The USPS says this decision will help optimize their services in Central Illinois. The agency said it will invest up to $6.1 million in the Springfield LPC, and no career employee layoffs will happen because of the change.

The proposed change to relocate some services in Springfield is a part of USPS’s “Delivering For America” 10-year strategic plan.

Some Prominent politicians, including Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and Comptroller Susana Mendoza, voiced concerns that this move would slow down services.

The USPS is already moving forward with consolidating the distribution facilities in Champaign, Peoria, and the Quad Cities.

