USPS Job Fairs coming soon

May 9—INDIANA — The United States Postal Service is holding Job Fairs across Indiana during the month of May. Various positions are available and paying up to $22.13 per hour.

As part of the USPS Delivering for America Plan, the goal is to stabilize the USPS workforce by creating opportunities to work for the government's most trusted agency.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about open positions.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. The careers page is updated frequently.

The following USPS locations in and near the Daily News core coverage area are among those sites hosting a Job Fair this month:

Batesville, 3 W. George Street, Thursday, May 23;

Knightstown, 37 N. Jefferson Street, Thursday, May 30;

North Vernon, 330 E. O & M Avenue; and

Osgood, 201 N. Walnut Street, Thursday, May 30

Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at all locations. — Information provided