USPS asking Texas homeowners to fix mailboxes as part of annual campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mailbox Improvement Week runs from May 19-25, and the U.S. Postal Service is asking Texas homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the communities’ appearance and makes delivery and receiving mail safer for carriers and customers, according to a press release sent by the Postal Service.

There are some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Replacing or adding house numbers.

“If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, they must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes. Postal customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited,” read the press release.

The Postal Service says customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with the local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, contact your local Postmaster.

