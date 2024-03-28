USM's Physician Assistant Program preparing for first class in 2025

The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to launch its new Physician Assistant Program with plans to introduce its first class in fall 2025.

The program will be located on the university's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.

Physician Assistant Studies Program Coordinator Chris Tuey said the Central Application Service for Physician Assistants will open its 2024-25 cycle at the end of April, after which the program will be able to begin the application process.

“We will be doing a rolling admissions process which allows us to review, interview and accept candidates anytime during the admission cycle,” Tuey said in a news release.

Chris Tuey

Tuey, who joined Southern Miss in June 2023, has nearly 40 years of experience as a registered nurse, physician assistant, systems analyst and educator.

Tuey was an assistant professor at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and previously served as program director of the Northwestern College-Iowa's physician assistant program.

Physician assistants use their medical expertise to examine, diagnose and treat patients, working with other healthcare professionals as a team.

University officials said the need for physician assistants in the U.S. is growing. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 26.5% employment growth for physician assistants through 2032. In that period, an estimated 39,300 jobs are expected to open.

“The physician assistant profession has grown rapidly and continues to do so,” Tuey said. “The State of Mississippi was the last to allow PA practice, so there is a lot of need for physician assistants here.

"The fact that salaries have grown along with the profession is a reward for those who are dedicated enough to choose a profession of service and assistance. Our program will help fill the need for more PA’s in the state and nationwide, as well as better healthcare access overall.”

USM’s PA program will require accreditation by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, which is expected by June 2025.

Jessica Matthews became the program's first faculty member. Another is expected to be added next week and a third faculty member likely to be added in the summer.

The university hopes to enroll 30 students in the initial cohort, officials said. The program will require 27 months to complete, including 15 months of classroom training and 12 months of clinical training.

Dr. Lachel Story, Dean of USM’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, said the rapidly expanding workforce markets along the Gulf Coast provided the impetus for launching the program at Gulf Park.

“Additionally, with our strong military presence in the region, this program can help meet a current need for all of our service branches,” Story said. “No in-state school is better positioned to meet these workforce needs on the Coast than Southern Miss. We have a long legacy of delivering excellent health professions programs, and most of our students are from Mississippi and stay in the state once they graduate.”

For more information about the program, contact Emma Mitchell at 228-214-3471 or physician.assistant@usm.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss to open physician assistant program on MS coast