Using volunteer chaplains may put Sarasota County's school kids at risk

The Florida Legislature has passed a bill that would allow school districts to have volunteer chaplains work inside the state's public schools.

Allowing school chaplains a safety risk

Chaplains in Schools (HB 931), just passed by the Florida Legislature, awaits our governor’s signature. It allows public schools to “authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide support, services, and programs to students.”

The Sarasota County School Board will decide whether to use the chaplains. It should not.

Write to us: How to send a letter to the editor

Children’s safety must be a priority. The only requirement for volunteer chaplain service is a Level 2 background check, which includes taking fingerprints and checking criminal records.

Did you know only one-third of sexual predators have a criminal record?

Furthermore, volunteer chaplains may have absolutely no training; none is required. They don’t have to submit references. There is no professional code of conduct.

Can someone off the street, perhaps dressed in clerical attire, apply?

These failings put our district at risk, let alone children with whom these volunteers interact.

Sarasota has a counselor shortage. The answer is to hire more counselors, not to expose children to potentially untrained and unvetted volunteers posing as qualified, experienced counselors.

Jill Lewis-Spector, Ed.D., Sarasota

Bad to worse: Sen. McConnell

I recently woke to the unsettling news that Florida Sen. Rick Scott had visited former President Donald Trump to kiss his ring and try to gain his support for replacing Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate leader.

I am no fan of McConnell, who pulled one of the most blatant political stunts ever seen when he refused to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination for Supreme Court justice because it was made 11 months before the 2016 presidential election – yet turned around and pushed Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination through during the last months of Trump's administration in 2020.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, attends a news conference in 2020 on Capitol Hill. He has his eye on the Senate leadership position, up for grabs after the current minority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, leaves the post in November.

Those two moves totally changed the makeup of the court and gave Republicans a supermajority. But they pale in comparison to the Medicare and Medicaid fraud that Scott’s former company committed against the American people before he resigned as CEO.

In all, Columbia/HCA agreed to pay $1.7 billion in fines. Scott was never charged in the case; he was deposed but he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

He fits the profile of what the GOP has become under its current leader.

Felton Marans, Lakewood Ranch

President came to rescue in COVID crisis

Four years ago, then-President Donald Trump’s suggested responses to COVID were to drink bleach and put UV light inside our bodies. He trivialized masks and vaccines and belittled our nation’s science and health professionals.

Meanwhile, the Trump economy tanked and store shelves were nearly empty. People were hoarding toilet paper.But when Joe Biden became president, COVID scientific research was expanded, vaccinations were pushed and doctors and nurses were again respected. His bipartisan American Rescue Plan helped revive the economy, which has now reached heights never seen before.

The Biden presidency greatly improved the U.S. health situation while restoring the economy in the aftermath of COVID, which has killed more than 1 million Americans.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, continue to echo Trump’s anti-science COVID responses. Ladapo’s latest advice is that Florida’s children don’t need to get vaccinated for COVID or other diseases.

One consequence is that during the first two months of 2024, when 41 cases of measles were reported nationwide, Florida led the nation with 10 cases.

The possibility of catastrophic disease outbreaks for Florida’s children will increase each year in the future as more children will now shun vaccines. Harming the future of Florida’s children seems like a crime to me.

Robert Herickhoff, Nokomis

Biden slips up, calls immigrants illegal

The Democrats are upset with President Joe Biden.

During the State of the Union address, the president made a rare mistake and told the truth: He called an illegal immigrant an illegal immigrant.

The White House, Biden and the Democrats want to refer to these illegals as “undocumented” or, as of late, our “newcomers” (you gotta be kidding). Soon they will be referring to them as "our guests."

Wake up, America. Make America Great Again!

Daniel Johnson, Sarasota

Unfair to bury positive news about governor

After reading “DeSantis delivers checks for communities hit by Idalia,” in the paper March 9, I wondered why it was in the financial section and not in the front section of the paper.

It was a positive and informative article about Gov. Ron DeSantis providing help for Floridians who had suffered from a hurricane that did so much damage.

I have seen many anti-DeSantis articles that get front-page coverage in the past, and in all fairness a positive article should get the same consideration.

Come on, you can do better than this.

Charles Dawson, Venice

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Using volunteer chaplains could put Sarasota school kids in danger