The Southern Indiana Dance Marathon (SIDM) is set to return to the University of Southern Indiana for its 12th year from noon to midnight on March 23 in Carter Hall, located in University Center West.

"Participants will be on their feet for 12 hours straight to raise money and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children," said an announcement issued by USI.

The event's fundraising goal is $50,000, according to USI. All money raised benefits the Riley Children's Foundation to support what USI called, "groundbreaking pediatric research, patient programs in need of additional funding, Riley Maternity and Newborn Health and family support programs, such as child life and social work."

Registration for USI students to attend the 12-hour event costs $25 and includes event entry and food for the day.

SIDM seeks sponsors for custom T-shirts that participants and volunteers will wear during the Dance Marathon. Sponsorships will not go directly to Riley Hospital, but will support the student organization raising funds for Riley, USI said.

"Businesses and individuals unable to sponsor the shirts but interested in supporting Southern Indiana Dance Marathon at any level may do so by directing their funds to the University of Southern Indiana Foundation (please make notation of SIDM)," the university's statement said.

Each year local Riley families attend the Dance Marathon to share their experiences. USI asks anyone who knows a Riley family who would like to be involved may contact SIDM co-presidents at mtrobinson@eagles.usi.edu or kdradican@eagles.usi.edu.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: USI dance marathon to benefit Riley Hospital for Children is coming