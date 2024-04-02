Ushering in a new era at downtown Rockford's historic Lafayette Hotel. Here's the plan

Lisa Jones won't miss elevator problems and broken boilers now that she's sold The Lafayette Hotel, the historic downtown building she owned with her late husband, LeRoy.

But there is one thing she will always miss.

"The people," she said. "We had a little bit of everything. And that is what made it so interesting."

Following its early days of hosting traveling actors and singers, the Lafayette became a place for wanderers, down-and-outers and those who needed a fresh start.

"We worked with all of the (social services) agencies, and if they had someone who was out on the streets, we'd put them up," Lisa said. "Everyone wants to go home at night. That's what I learned from LeRoy, and that's what The Lafayette was to a lot of people. LeRoy never knew a stranger, and he never judged anyone. If you were able to pay the rent, you were more than welcome. And a lot of times we took in people nobody wanted."

The Lafayette Hotel, seen here on Friday, March 29, 2024, is at the corner of North Church and Mulberry streets in downtown Rockford.

More: 54-unit apartment complex planned for vacant downtown Rockford hotel

It wasn't luxurious. But The Lafayette was always busy. Rooms were rented by the night, week and the month. Some guests turned into tenants and stayed for decades.

"Our longest was there from 1974 until he passed in 2021," Lisa said. "He was the custodian over at Court Street Methodist Church."

The Lafayette Hotel held its grand opening on June 2, 1927, and was a popular stay over for vaudevillian actors who performed in Rockford's theaters.

"The Palace Theatre on Main Street was the main one at first," Lisa said. "They sent all their people up there. A lot of people stayed there. Eleanor Roosevelt stayed there."

The lounge was a hopping watering hole from the day the hotel opened until 2019, when LeRoy died at 73. Whether it was called the Mandalay Lounge, the Ram Room, Harper's Weekly, Swilligan's or Cubby's West, there was rarely a dull moment.

The downstairs ballroom was used regularly for parties and events.

"Older people would come in and tell us stories about how their weddings were held down there," Lisa said. "They loved the ballroom."

Wisconsin development company Gorman & Company purchased the building in April 2023 and paid to relocate the 26 existing tenants for safety reasons. The building has been vacant since August.

Gorman plans to start construction May 1 to turn the building into an affordable housing complex with 54-apartments.

"The units, when complete, will serve various level of rents affordable to residents with a various level of incomes up to 60% of the area median income," said Ron Clewer, Gorman's Illinois market president.

The redevelopment will include mostly studio apartments with some one-bedrooms, Clewer said. Three live-work artist spaces will face Mulberry Street. The lounge will be turned into residential and community space.

"The Lafayette is such an iconic hotel and building," said Patrick Alberto, owner of 27 Aluna at 124 N. Main St. "It deserves the awesome renovations that are about to happen to it."

Jones worked seven days a week to keep hotel running after LeRoy died. It wasn't long though before she realized it was too much.

"LeRoy used to joke and say I was his wife, but the hotel was his mistress," she said. "I didn't want to get to the point where it was taking over my life like that."

So, Lisa put the hotel up for sale and started spreading the word. Through friends who knew her predicament, she met Clewer. Soon they had a deal.

"I gave him a walk-through and the history," Lisa said. "And saw how his eyes lit up like a kid in a candy store."

The building's new units will have all new interiors, baths and kitchens, along with a fire-suppression sprinkler system.

"It will be a great affordable option with history and modern finishes and amenities," Clewer said.

And that is exactly what Lisa envisioned when she decided to sell.

"I wanted someone to buy it who loved the building like LeRoy did," she said. "That was LeRoy's wish."

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford's Lafayette Hotel is about to get a whole new look