USGA bringing men's and women's Opens to Shinnecock in consecutive weeks

FAR HILLS, N.J. (AP) — The USGA is planning another doubleheader for its biggest championships, this time at storied Shinnecock Hills. The New York club will host the men's and women's U.S. Opens in consecutive weeks in 2036.

The USGA first played the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, with Martin Kaymer winning the first week and Michelle Wie winning her lone major the following week. It plans to do the same at Pinehurst in 2029.

This will be the first time for back-to-back Opens at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, one of the five founding golf clubs of the USGA. It hosted the second U.S Open in 1895 and remains the only course to hold the U.S. Open in three centuries.

Shinnecock Hills hosted the U.S. Open for the fifth time in 2018 when Brooks Koepka won to become the first back-to-back winner since Curtis Strange in 1988-89. It will host the U.S. Open again in 2026, and then hold the doubleheader in 2036. That will be the first time the U.S. Women's Open is held at Shinnecock.

The Pinehurst doubleheader in 2014 was one of the USGA's finest moments. The No. 2 course played at 7,562 yards for the men and 6,649 yards for the women. The USGA managed to set it up in a way that similar clubs were used by players both weeks.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf