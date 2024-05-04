At USF Tampa, graduation marks day of peaceful celebration

Graduation ceremonies at the University of South Florida went off Saturday without incident — a stark contrast from the campus protests that occurred during the past week.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations had sparked heated clashes with police on campus, resulting in the arrest of at least 10 protesters. But on Saturday, as hundreds of graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, the atmosphere was one of celebration and accomplishment. No protests were held during the afternoon ceremony for students at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Kevin Watler, a USF spokesperson, said law enforcement was on site to ensure safety and security.

“It’s a very exciting time for friends and families,” Watler said. “We want to make sure that continues to go on.”

Jason Peraza, 31, was there to see his youngest brother graduate from the Muma College of Business and was glad the ceremony was peaceful.

“Each one of us has a story to celebrate,” Peraza said. “We’re here to celebrate with my brother.”