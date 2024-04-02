USF to launch new cybersecurity, AI and computing college in Fall 2025
Cybersecurity and AI are rapidly growing industries, but there are not enough qualified people to fill positions. The University of South Florida wants to grow the workforce and put Tampa Bay on the map as a hub for technology and defense with a newly created college. "I think everybody knows that there's a huge demand right now for everything related to AI," said Dr. Yael Bensoussan. "The researchers need AI experts. The industry needs AI experts. There's a huge need everywhere right now."