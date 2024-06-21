USDA loans available for Ohio ag producers impacted by March 14 tornadoes

COLUMBUS — Ohio agricultural producers in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Seneca and Union counties who lost property due to the March 14 tornadoes are eligible for physical loss loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Producers in contiguous counties, including Marion, Richland, Huron, Knox and Wyandot, also are eligible.

FSA is offering the low-interest emergency loans to producers with a qualifying loss. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans for physical losses is Feb. 14, 2025.

USDA

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet and Loan Assistance Tool can help producers determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: USDA low-interest emergency loans available for some Ohio ag producers