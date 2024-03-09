USDA announces $38.4M award to power clean energy in rural Carolinas

The Carolinas are getting help from the federal government to get reliable electricity to rural communities.

As part of the Investing in America campaign under President Biden, the USDA announced the Carolina’s Electric Infrastructure Award will help reduce costs for 194,000 consumers in rural North and South Carolina.

The funding specifically goes to New Horizon Electric Cooperative based in Laurens, S.C. The power company powers consumers in 12 counties in the Carolinas.

“This funding will help the New Horizon Electric Cooperative build and improve electric infrastructure for over 194,000 consumers living in our rural upstate area. These improvements will advance smart-grid technologies and help expand renewable energy systems. Ultimately, this project will provide economic savings for businesses and people living in rural communities,” said USDA Acting State Director George Hicks.

Extreme weather in the region raises electricity costs, and the USDA hopes this investment will tackle that problem while creating jobs.

