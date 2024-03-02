USD hires Kimya Massey as new Athletic Director

LINDA VISTA (KUSI) — The University of San Diego introduced their new Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics, Kimya Massey to the staff, students, and athletic community on Friday.

Massey, formerly serving as Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer at Oregon State.

“I’m excited to come in and hopefully make a strong impact,” Massey said. “Being someone who is open to new ideas and thoughts, and thinking outside the box, really something I have done my whole career.”

