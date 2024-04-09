USD 259 school board to talk plan for buildings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita school board is discussing the long-term plan for its buildings as it prepares to seek guidance from the public.

The school board is meeting Monday to discuss setting up community feedback sessions. Those sessions are called “community stakeholder sessions.” They will help inform the next steps for the district’s facility master plan.

As of Monday night, four meetings are tentatively scheduled for late this month. They would include feedback from people on priorities for buildings and maintenance.

Wichita teachers said they hope the next step will focus on old buildings.

“We have some beautiful old buildings that some of them are 100 years old, but because they are old we do have a lot of deferred maintenance costs,” said Katie Warren, United Teachers of Wichita President.

Warren said the district has fallen behind on maintaining those old buildings over the years. Now, they’re having bigger issues that have escalated over the years.

