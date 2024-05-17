USD 259 BOE still workshopping ‘Facilities Master Plan’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education is still trying to come up with its “Facilities Master Plan.”

USD 259 is looking to save millions of dollars to solve a budget shortfall. It could involve combining schools or even a bond project.

Board members met on Thursday to go over feedback from community meetings.

“What you’re going to see with this master, this facility master plan is that we’re going to be combining all these community desires on what they want this school district to look like in 3 to 5 years,” Stan Reeser, USD 259 Board of Education president, said.

The master plan is scheduled to be released to the public in June. Reeser said they want to take care of the students while also taking care of the tax dollars and school building updates.

“I truly want us to, number one, take care of our students, take care of our tax dollars and also take care of our rich history that we have in education but at the same time update our schools,” Reeser said.

