USCGC Katherine Walker named after legendary lighthouse keeper on New York Harbor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Memorial Day, PIX11 News went aboard the USCGC Katherine Walker, a ship named after an American hero.

Lt. Brianna Townsend is the commanding officer of the ship, which is named after legendary lighthouse keeper Katherine Walker.

Brooklyn remembers fallen heroes at 157th Memorial Day parade

From the early 1890s to 1919, Walker was the keeper of the Robbins Reef Lighthouse in New York Harbor. Walker worked for 30 years until she was 71 years old, protecting sailors from danger and helping guide their journey into New York Harbor.

Townsend sees the Robbins Reef Lighthouse every day leaving the port. She is in charge of 24 Coast Guard men and women on the USCGC Katherine Walker. On a normal day, Townsend’s crew is working hard to keep New York Harbor safe.

On Memorial Day, Townsend and her crew spoke to the community about their Coast Guard missions. Townsend said it’s the best job in the world.

From Connecticut, Townsend always wanted to serve her country and said it is extra special to serve on a ship named after an American hero.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.