USC issues statement following bus crash involving one of its fraternities

The University of South Carolina issued the following statement Friday night in response to a bus crash in Mississippi that involve members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

“The University of South Carolina was informed tonight of an accident in Mississippi involving a charter bus carrying USC fraternity members and their guests traveling to an event in New Orleans.

“USC is working closely with local authorities on the scene to obtain updates on our students and to assist in whatever capacity we can.

“Our thoughts go out to the students involved in the accident and those affected by it.”