USC baseball bounces back from Clemson series with midweek win over The Citadel

The scoreboard is going to say South Carolina defeated The Citadel 7-1 Tuesday night at Founders Park, snapping the Gamecocks’ two-skid from the weekend. But the missed opportunities must be concerning for a team that has five games remaining before SEC play begins.

The Gamecocks stranded 13 against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, 10 of those in the first four innings when they left the bases loaded three times. In the last three games, South Carolina has stranded 35 runners and struck out 37 times.

Despite those shortcomings, Tuesday was a solid bounce-back.

Talmadge LeCroy was a home run shy of the cycle, and the Gamecocks made the most against the seven Bulldog pitchers. South Carolina walked 11 times and was hit by a pitch while The Citadel hurlers threw 212 pitches.

Dylan Brewer and Talmadge LeCroy walked to start things off quickly. Ethan Petry and Kennedy Jones delivered RBI singles to stake the Gamecocks to a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Will Tippett walked in the second inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

South Carolina (9-3) broke things open in the fourth inning. Jones drew a bases loaded walk, Parker Noland added a sacrifice fly and Gavin Casas was hit by a pitch on a 3-2 count to bring in the three runs.

That was more than enough for starter Eddie Copper and a trio of USC relievers. Copper, the freshman from Ivyland, Pennsylvania, had another strong midweek outing. He only allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and most importantly, no walks.

Parker Marlatt, Connor McCreery, Drake Quinn finished things on the mound off without allowing a run. They combined to pitch the final 4.2 innings and allowed two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

South Carolina’s schedule this week

Wednesday vs. Davidson, 3 pm (SEC Network Plus)

Friday vs. Longwood, 7 pm (SEC Network Plus)

Saturday vs. Longwood, 4 pm (SEC Network Plus)

Sunday vs. Longwood, 1;30 pm (SEC Network Plus)