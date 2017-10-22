Usain Bolt surprised by the fitness of F1 drivers

Usain Bolt walks through the garage area before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, Pool)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The fastest man in the world finally got a chance to get up close to some of the fastest cars in the world.

Retired Jamaican track star Usain Bolt, the world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, was designated the official starter for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday. That gave him a chance to attend a race in person for the first time.

Speaking before Sunday's race, Bolt said he's surprised by the athleticism of the drivers. He said Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has told him about the endurance running and gym workouts he does to stay fit.

Bolt said he's friends with Hamilton and is rooting for him to win a fourth Formula One driver's championship.

Despite his need for speed, Bolt said he couldn't drive in Formula One because he's too tall to fit in the car.