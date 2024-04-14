USACE Jacksonville, City of St. Augustine to host public workshop for Back Bay Feasibility Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, in collaboration with the City of St. Augustine, is set to hold a public workshop for the St. Augustine Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Scheduled for April 24, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the workshop will take place at the Willie Gallimore Recreation Center, located at 399 Riberia St., St. Augustine, 32084.

The event aims to update residents and interested parties on the progress of the study since October of the previous year, as well as its current status.

Attendees can expect presentations from USACE and city representatives regarding engineering, environmental, and economic aspects relevant to the 17 distinct neighborhoods and three major model reaches under consideration.

Following these updates, there will be an open forum workshop session where the public is encouraged to share their concerns and suggestions for addressing flooding in the area.

For those unable to attend in person, the workshop will be accessible online via Webex. Participants can log in on their website HERE or dial in at 1-844-800-2712 using access code 199 995 0295.

All are welcome to attend the workshop, and no RSVP is required. For additional information, interested individuals can visit the study webpage HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.