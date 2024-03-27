USA Today readers rank Dublin Irish Festival fourth-best cultural festival nationwide

The results are in: USA Today readers ranked the Dublin, Ohio, Irish Festival fourth among the nation's 10 Best Cultural Festivals of 2024.

Other festivals in larger cities like Philadelphia and San Francisco fell behind the Dublin Irish Festival, described by the travel awards as a "love letter to all things Irish."

Seven Nations performs on the Celtic Rock Stage pn Aug. 5, 2022, during the 35th Dublin Irish Festival.

The three-day summer festival in Dublin features seven stages, 65 acts and 535 performers of Celtic music, Irish dancing, feats of strength and more.

Thevent also has a re-creation of a 10th century Irish village, hands-on fiddle workshops, and more than 100 food and merchandise vendors. You can view the full lineup of things to do at the festival at its website. If it's Irish, it's probably at the festival.

Celtic dancing is a staple of the Dublin Irish Festival.

This year's festival will be held Aug. 2-4 in Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway. You can buy your tickets online, in-person, in bundles and at the gate. Around 100,000 attendees are expected.

The nation's best cultural festival according to USA Today readers is the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo, Hawaii, an event dedicated to the memory of King David Kalakaua, who was known as the Merrie Monarch, according to the travel awards.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: USA Today readers name Dublin Irish Festival fourth-best in nation