USA Luge seeding races called off because of warm weather

USA Luge has called off its remaining two seeding races and national championships because of warm weather. That adds difficulty to the process of picking the sliders who will be eligible for spots on the team competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The seeding races decide who opens the season on USA Luge's World Cup team. They were supposed to continue this weekend in Lake Placid, New York.

Officials are still deciding how to proceed. Simply delaying the races was not an option since the Americans are headed to South Korea for training on the Olympic track early next month, and their sleds need to be shipped there.

The Americans have had one seeding race already, and another was canceled because a windstorm blew sand into the track at Calgary, Alberta. And now, there's not enough ice on which to slide.