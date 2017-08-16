US, Wolfsburg defender Brooks out 3 months with thigh injury

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — United States defender John Anthony Brooks has been ruled out for around three months with a thigh injury sustained on his competitive debut for Wolfsburg.

The Bundesliga side says tests on Tuesday and Wednesday revealed that Brooks tore a tendon in his right thigh in Saturday's German Cup win over fourth-tier club Eintracht Norderstedt. Brooks went off in the 37th minute after a challenge.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe says, "That's a big blow for him and the club. We had closed this hole in our defense."

Brooks joined Wolfsburg in the offseason for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million) from Bundesliga rival Hertha Berlin in a record transfer for an American player.