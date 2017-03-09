US Treasury chief calls on Congress to raise debt limit

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, seen in February 2017, said, "Honoring the full faith and credit of our outstanding debt is a critical commitment," in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan dated March 8 (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Washington (AFP) - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called on Congress to raise the government debt limit "at the first opportunity."

The government will bump up against the roughly $20 trillion ceiling Wednesday, which will force Treasury to take extraordinary accounting steps to remain within the limit.

Congress agreed late last year to suspend the debt limit, but only until March 15, so it will need to either raise the limit or renew the suspension to avoid the risk of a default on US obligations.

"Honoring the full faith and credit of our outstanding debt is a critical commitment," Mnuchin said in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan dated March 8. "I encourage Congress to raise the debt limit at the first opportunity so that we can proceed with our joint priorities."

Congress historically has raised the debt ceiling as a matter of course with bipartisan support.

But during the presidency of Barack Obama, Republicans used the debt limit as leverage to force other policy changes and limit spending, repeatedly taking the country to the brink.

It came to a head in August 2011 when credit rating agencies downgraded US debt from AAA for the first time.

Mnuchin said that starting Wednesday Treasury will suspend the sale of state and local government securities which count against the debt limit, and will not resume issuance "until the debt limit is either raised or suspended."

Other emergency actions, such as suspending pension payments, typically have given Treasury a couple of months of leeway in its finances.