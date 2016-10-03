US targets 'prominent' Al-Qaeda leader in Syria strike: Pentagon

Syrian men search for people under the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib (AFP Photo/Omar haj kadour)

Washington (AFP) - A US air strike targeted a "prominent" Al-Qaeda leader in Syria on Monday, the Pentagon said, amid reports a senior leader of the group was killed near Idlib.

"We can confirm that we targeted a prominent Al-Qaeda member in Syria, and we are assessing the results of the operation at this time," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

"This is a prominent Al-Qeada leader," he added.

Word of the strike came as regional news reports and social media postings said Ahmed Salama Mabrouk, an Egyptian also known by his nom de guerre Abu Faraj, had been killed.

Davis said he was unable to discuss the target's identity until the Pentagon could confirm the strike was successful.

"Each time we remove a significant Al-Qaeda leader, we disrupt and degrade their command and control and halt their expansion," he said.

Mabrouk was born in 1956 in Egypt's Giza province.

He is known as a veteran Al-Qaeda leader and a commander of the Fateh al-Sham Front, which changed its name from Al-Nusra Front following a break with Al-Qaeda.