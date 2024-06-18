US suspends Mexico avocado, mango inspections over security concerns

MEXICO CITY − The U.S. paused safety inspections for avocados and mangos from a top-producing Mexican state after a security incident involving U.S. Department of Agriculture staff, a USDA spokesperson said Monday.

The spokesperson said Mexican exports from the western state of Michoacan have not been blocked, and avocados and mangos already in transit would not be affected by the suspension of inspections. But, they said, inspections are on hold "until further notice."

A prolonged suspension to the avocado inspections in particular could cause a significant hit to one of Mexico's top farm exports, which have steadily grown in popularity with U.S. consumers in recent years.

The inspections "will remain paused until the security situation is reviewed and protocols and safeguards are in place," the USDA spokesperson said.

A government source in Michoacan told Reuters the temporary suspension was triggered last Saturday following an incident at a protest in support of local police in the municipality of Paracho.

Earlier on Monday, Michoacan Governor Alfredo Ramirez told reporters he had been in constant contact with U.S. officials since Sunday, giving them a "guarantee" that proper export conditions from the state are in place.

Imports of Mexican avocados are continuing -- for now.

Ramires said Tuesday he hopes to have "good news" shortly regarding a resumption of avocado exports to the United States, after the U.S. suspended inspections of the crop over the weekend due to a security incident.

The governor said in an interview with Radio Formula that the suspension could be lifted by Thursday.

"I hope that with the measures we are taking together with the U.S. embassy ... that the exports of this valuable product to the United States can be resumed in the next few hours," he said.

"It could reopen Wednesday or Thursday, perhaps even today," he added.

Mexico's agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2022, U.S. officials temporarily suspended avocado shipments from Michoacan, a state that has suffered longstanding problems with gang violence, also citing security problems faced by inspectors.

