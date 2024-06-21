US supreme court upholds ban on domestic abusers possessing guns

default

Conservative bloc

Alito – Majority

Barrett – Majority

Gorsuch – Majority

Kavanaugh – Majority

Roberts – Majority

Thomas – Minority

Liberal bloc

Jackson – Majority

Kagan – Majority

Sotomayor – Majority

The US supreme court has upheld a federal ban preventing anyone placed under a domestic violence restraining order from possessing a gun.

The ruling in US v Rahimi, supported by eight justices to one, with Clarence Thomas dissenting, will leave in place legal protections against a major source of gun violence in America. Writing the opinion, the chief justice, John Roberts, said that individuals can be temporarily disarmed if they pose a “credible threat to the physical safety of another” without violating the second amendment to the constitution that allows the right to bear arms.

“Since the founding, the nation’s firearm laws have included regulations to stop individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms,” he wrote.

The judgment will come as a relief to gun control advocates who had feared that the ability to disarm dangerous people might fall prey to the radical interpretation of the second amendment advanced by the court’s conservative supermajority. In the 2022 ruling New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v Bruen, the six conservative justices allowed handguns to be carried in public in most instances.

They said that any restrictions on ownership had to conform to the “history and tradition” of firearms regulations stretching back to the 18th century. Gun control groups feared that the ruling might be used to unravel America’s already lax regulations, with potentially disastrous consequences.

As the US solicitor general, Elizabeth Prelogar, pointed out in oral arguments in November, “a woman who lives in a house with a domestic abuser is five times more likely to be murdered if he has access to a gun”.

The Rahimi case focused on a drug dealer, Zackey Rahimi, who was placed under a restraining order after he abused his girlfriend in a parking lot in Texas and shot at a bystander. He was alleged to have been involved in five further shootings before he was arrested and found to have guns in his house in a breach of the ban on anyone under a domestic violence restraining order possessing firearms.

Rahimi challenged the ban as unconstitutional, prompting the case that has now been adjudicated by the supreme court.

In his opinion, Roberts framed the decision to continue the ban on gun possession by those under a domestic violence order as “common sense”. He wrote: “When an individual poses a clear threat of physical violence to another, the threatening individual may be disarmed.”

He added that such a view “fits within the nation’s regulatory tradition”.

Thomas made clear his displeasure with his eight peers on the court by issuing a 32-page dissent. In it he restated the formula laid out by him and his fellow hard right justices that gun prohibitions could only be constitutional under the second amendment if they are “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation”.

“Not a single historical regulation justifies the statute at issue,” he complained.