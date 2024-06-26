US Supreme Court rules in favor of government in social media jawboning case

The News

The US Supreme court on Wednesday rejected a state-led effort to limit the federal government’s communications with social media companies about their content moderation policies.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court found that the states or plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the First Amendment case against the Biden administration. Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered the majority opinion, in which she was joined by the court’s three liberal justices, as well as Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh.

At issue was the government’s ask of social platforms to take down harmful content and misinformation, particularly that related to COVID-19 and the 2020 presidential election.

Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri initiated the lawsuit; it is one of several in the courts that test how speech is managed online.