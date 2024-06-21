US Supreme Court delivers setback for gun rights activists in new decision

The News

People who are subject to domestic-violence protective orders can legally be barred from owning guns, the US Supreme Court ruled on FridayIn an 8-1 decision with Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting, the Court ruled that the Constitution does not prohibit states from restricting dangerous individuals from possessing firearms.

The decision in overturns the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit’s ruling, which found that a federal law meant to protect victims of domestic abuse was unconstitutional. Thedecision is the first to define the bounds of the court’s historic 2022 ruling expanding the rights of gun owners and applying a new historical test for determining if restrictions meet legal muster.