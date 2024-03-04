US Supreme Court decision keeps Trump on the ballot in Illinois

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday to deny states like Illinois their ability to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot.

The nation's high court overturned an earlier decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which found Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment by leading an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and therefore was ineligible to hold public office. Instead, the new ruling found Congress must act before states do when applying the insurrection clause.

Rulings in Colorado, Illinois and Maine that had struck Trump from the ballot were put on hold prior to the Supreme Court ruling. The latest decision ends any attempts to remove him from the March 19 primary ballot.

More: Springfield-area native named president, COO of national health care company

The effort to remove Trump from the ballot started with the Illinois State Board of Elections, who ruled in January that it did not have the authority to decide on constitutional matters. That decision was appealed to Cook County Circuit Court, where Judge Tracie Porter ruled last week to kick him off the ballot pending the Supreme Court ruling.

The appeal came from a group of Chicago-area voters represented by Free Speech For People. Monday's decision made a "mockery" of the constitution the group said, who has made the 14th Amendment argument in several states.

“This decision is disgraceful,” said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, said in a statement. “The Supreme Court couldn’t exonerate Trump because the evidence of his guilt was overwhelming, so instead the Justices neutered our Constitution’s built-in defense against insurrectionists and said the facts don’t matter.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy called the ruling a "victory for voters," allowing the GOP frontrunner to stay on the ballot. Still, Trump should not expect victory in Illinois come November — losing by more than 15 percentage points in 2016 and 2020.

"Today's Supreme Court ruling highlights what we've stated repeatedly, that previous decisions to remove President Trump from the ballot were made by activist judges and unelected bureaucrats pursuing their own partisan agenda," Tracy said in a statement.

A regular opponent of Trump, Gov. JB Pritzker told MSNBC's "The Weekend" that he welcomed his presence in the ballot. Illinois Democrats hold super-majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, where the apparent hope is Trump's presence on the ballot will draw more Democratic voters to the polls this year.

"We want him on the ballot, frankly, because he is a detriment to Republicans across the United States but especially in Illinois," Pritzker said on Sunday.

Contact Patrick M. Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Trump will remain on Illinois ballots following Supreme Court ruling