US Supreme Court allows Trump to remain on primary ballots

The News

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that Donald Trump can remain on the Colorado presidential primary ballot, overturning a ruling in that state that prohibited him from running.

The Colorado Supreme Court court declared in December that Trump was ineligible to be president again under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, finding that he incited an insurrection in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump appealed that ruling, and the nation’s highest court agreed with his argument that a single state cannot disqualify a candidate from running for president. That decision about eligibility, the justices said, should be left up to Congress.