US State Department Warns Of Violence In Parts Of Mexico

The State Department warned U.S. citizens Thursday about the risks of travel in Mexico in light of organized crime activity in certain parts of the country, citing homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies in several Mexican states.

The updated travel warning said the risk of violence was less in resort areas and tourist destinations than in border areas or along trafficking routes.

Mexico enlisted its military, seen as less corrupt than police organizations, to fight organized crime a decade ago but has failed to improve the country’s security substantially, the Mexico Daily News said Tuesday. The situation is complicated by vigilante groups that instead of fighting organized crime have been committing crimes of their own.

Homicides increased 900 percent this year compared to 2015, and organized crime has spread to areas previously untouched by the violence, the report said.

“Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight,” the State Department said. “The Mexican government dedicates substantial resources to protect visitors to major tourist destinations and has engaged in an extensive effort to counter criminal organizations that engage in narcotics trafficking and other unlawful activities throughout Mexico.

“There is no evidence that criminal organizations have targeted U.S. citizens based on their nationality.”

Photo: Oscar Martinez/Reuters

The warning barred U.S. government personnel from patronizing casinos, sports books or other gaming establishments in Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima and Nayarit states, and recommended nonessential travel be deferred.

The warning comes as Mexico has stepped up efforts to attract Chinese tourists, hoping to see 100 million a year, Mexican Tourism Minister Enrique de la Madrid told Xinhua. Some 40,000 Chinese travelers visited Mexico in the first seven months of this year, up 39 percent from 2015, visiting mostly Mexico City, Cancun, Tijuana, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Mexico is the ninth most popular tourist destination globally but ranks 41st in terms of average tourist spending. The Bank of Mexico said Monday tourists spend an average $551, less than a third of what tourists spend in the United States.

