US shoots down Israel-bound drones fired from Iran

Iran launched a retaliatory attack against Israel on Saturday.

The US military shot down Iran-fired drone aircraft amid the attack, per Reuters.

CNN reported the US military remains poised to provide "defensive support" to Israel.

The US military on Saturday shot down drones fired by Iran and headed toward Israel amid Iran's retaliatory strike on the country.

"In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel's security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel," a US defense official told Business Insider in a statement. "Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region."

How many drones or the locations where they were shot down were not specified. However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched a barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to Israel's April 1 strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that killed several high-level Iranian military commanders.

Saturday's strike by Iran began shortly before midnight in Israel, with the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations writing in a post on X that the military action was conducted "in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus."

"The matter can be deemed concluded," the official statement read. "However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!"

The US, in response to Iran's attack, reaffirmed its continued military support for Israel, with NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying in a statement that "the United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

