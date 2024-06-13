US Senate confirms Chang, a Democrat, as member of energy regulatory commission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Judy Chang, a Democrat, as a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the third and final of President Joe Biden's picks for FERC that the chamber approved this week.

The tally was 63 to 33. Chang is an energy economics and policy expert and former Massachusetts undersecretary of energy and climate solutions. On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed David Rosner, a Democrat, and Lindsay See, a Republican, as members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

FERC, which has a maximum of five members, regulates the power grid, liquefied natural gas projects and interstate transportation of oil and natural gas.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)