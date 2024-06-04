US Sen. Manchin says he's encouraging industry to sue Treasury over EV tax credits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Tuesday said he was urging U.S. companies to sue the Treasury Department over the local content rules it has set for companies to receive clean energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Manchin told U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee that U.S. manufacturers were being damaged by the content rules, which he said Treasury had halved from the original language in the law.

"I'm encouraging every manufacturer to sue you, and I will do the amicus brief on (their) behalf .... and you'll lose every suit," he said, holding up posters comparing the content requirements included in the legislation with those set in final rules by Treasury, which is implementing the IRA.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)