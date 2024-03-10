US Sen. James Lankford on CNN: 'I was actually listening to the president'

U.S. Sen. James Lankford has again been on the receiving end of backlash from his own party because of his work on a bipartisan immigration package.

Lankford was censured by the Oklahoma County Republican Party on Saturday over his work on the massive border security and foreign aid deal. Some members of the Oklahoma Republican Party met in January to censure Lankford over what they called his "open border deal." The state party's chair, Nathan Dahm, later said the meeting was illegal and the censure was not an official position of the Oklahoma GOP.

As President Joe Biden was touting the deal during his State of the Union address Thursday, GOP lawmakers began to boo. As Biden explained what the bill would have done, Lankford (R-Okla.) nodded and mouthed "It's true."

On Sunday, Lankford joined CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss his reaction during the president's address.

What did U.S. Sen. James Lankford say on CNN?

Lankford on his reaction during State of the Union address: "I was listening to the President and obviously as he was walking through and I could hear my colleagues around me saying none of that is true. I was actually listening to the President and thinking, no that part is actually true. It [the border bill] would have hired all of those additional agents, would have expedited the [asylum] process [to deport illegal border crossers], and would have also changed the asylum standard… The only way to be able to solve this problem right now, legally, is to be able to change the asylum standard… The problem is the President also left out some of the things he could do. Now he’s choosing not to do. He has a very open parole system that literally thousands of people a day are coming across and being rapidly paroled. He is not actually doing what’s called the last in first up for hearing to deter people from coming across by having faster hearings in the process. So there are multiple executive actions. For whatever reason, the President is choosing not to use, but there’s also legal authorities that need to be done as well."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the lead GOP negotiator on a border-foreign aid package, speaks with reporters outside the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Any bipartisan border deal could be doomed because of resistance from former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

