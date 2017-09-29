Kurdistan referendum: US says results of independence vote 'lack legitimacy'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media following a meeting with Iranian leaders over the Iran nuclear deal: Getty Images

The Trump administration has said it does not recognise the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish region – as tensions flare between the regional government and Baghdad.

Iraqi Kurds overwhelmingly voted in favour of independence in a vote earlier this week. However, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement “the vote and the results lack legitimacy” and that the US will “continue to support a united, federal, democratic and prosperous Iraq”.

Mr Tillerson’s position puts him at odds with certain members of Congress, including Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer.

“Monday’s historic vote in Iraqi Kurdistan should be recognised and respected by the world, and the Kurdish people of northern Iraq have my utmost support,” Mr Schumer said in a statement. “I believe the Kurds should have an independent state as soon as possible and that the position of the United States government should be to support a political process that addresses the aspirations of the Kurds for an independent state.”

Also this week, as people in Kurdistan cast their ballots in their referendum, Republican Representative Trent Franks introduced legislation to support the region’s right of self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration maintains that a fractured Iraq could further destabilise the region and make it more difficult to fight terrorism.

“The fight against Isis/Daesh is not over, and extremist groups are seeking to exploit instability and discord,” Mr Tillerson said in his statement on Friday. “We urge our Iraqi partners to remain focused on defeating Isis/Daesh.”

Massoud Barzani, the President of Iraq’s Kurdish region, is said to have warned that the Kurds may be forced to retaliate if the central government continues to aggressively respond to its referendum.

“We want this to be a peaceful transition but if Baghdad decides not, there is a lot we can also do,” said Mr Barzani’s spokesperson, Vahal Ali, according to The New York Times.

So far, Iraq’s central government has mandated that all international flights to and from Erbil in the Kurdistan Region be suspended and has warned that land borders might also be closed.

Along with being critical of threats by Baghdad, Mr Ali said the results of the referendum require Mr Barzani to negotiate independence from the rest of Iraq.

Baghdad has refused to enter such negotiations, the NYT reported. If the central government maintains this position, Kurdistan could be forced to unilaterally declare independence, Mr Ali said.