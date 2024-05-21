US says Iran asked for help after helicopter crash

STORY: :: US says Iran asked for assistance after a helicopter carrying its president crashed

:: Washington, D.C.

:: May 20, 2024

:: Matthew Miller, US State Department Spokesperson

"We were asked for assistance by the Iranian government. We did make clear then that we would offer assistance, as we would do, in response to any request by a foreign government in this sort of situation. Ultimately, we were not able to provide that assistance."

"We have been quite clear that Ebrahim Raisi was a brutal participant in the repression of the Iranian people for nearly four decades."

"That said, we regret any loss of life. Don't want to see anyone die in a helicopter crash. But that doesn't change the reality of his record, both as a judge and as the President of Iran. That he has blood on his hands. I think most importantly, our fundamental approach to Iran has not changed and will not change."

"We will continue to support the people of Iran to defend their human rights, their aspirations to an open, free society and democratic participation," Miller said as the U.S. expressed its "official condolences."