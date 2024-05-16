US says experimental studies show cooking hamburgers kills bird flu virus

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that experimental studies found no H5N1 bird flu virus in ground beef cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) or 160 degrees Fahrenheit, following an outbreak of the disease in dairy cattle.

The USDA previously said 30 samples of ground beef from retail outlets tested negative for H5N1 virus and that the meat supply is safe.

Hamburgers cooked to 120 degrees Fahrenheit in experimental studies showed the virus was present at reduced levels, the USDA said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)