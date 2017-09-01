US sales of GM, Toyota stand out as others falter in August

Toyota "beat the snot out of its competitors" in August with strong sales of its RAV4 compact SUV, one analyst said, as General Motors also had a good month (AFP Photo/SCOTT OLSON)

Washington (AFP) - General Motors and Toyota saw rising new car sales in August, riding strong demand for SUVs and light trucks, while other automakers sagged at summer's end, according to industry figures released Friday.

Fiat Chrysler and Nissan each saw double-digit declines compared to August of last year, while Ford and Honda were also lower.

After record 2016 sales and falling fuel prices, automakers have struggled to maintain momentum this year.

Automakers were expected to act aggressively to boost sales in the US Gulf Coast region, as it recovers from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

"Toyota simply beat the snot out of its competitors in August with the compact RAV4 sport utility selling a dazzling 43,000 units," Autotrader executive analyst Michelle Krebs said in comments released by Cox Automotive.

"It appears Toyota took those sales from Honda, Ford and Nissan."

GM reported a 7.5 percent bump in sales over the same month of last year. Sales of Chevrolet's crossover Traverse model soared 83 percent and the Equinox gained 67 percent, while the Silverado LD crew cab pickup jumped 21 percent.

The company also boasted of rising sales for its all-electric Chevy Bolt EV hatchback, which GM said had its "strongest sales ever" in the month. Deliveries remained comparatively low, however, at 2,052 cars.

Toyota sales rose 6.8 percent, largely due to a 28 percent jump in SUVs, and 21 percent for trucks. However, the popular Camry sedan also saw year-on-year gains of 12.7 percent.

But amid falling gasoline sales, the Prius hybrid suffered 26.4 percent decline.

- Fiat, Ford sales sag -

Italian-American auto giant Fiat Chrysler reported an 11 percent decline in US sales, led by falling fleet sales, part of what the company called a planned reduction in volume.

However, the company highlighted strong sales of Jeep and Dodge brands, with the Jeep Grand Cherokee having its best August since 2000.

"At Jeep, the growth in Compass, Renegade, and Grand Cherokee came at the expense of the Cherokee, which was down 50 percent year-over-year," said Rebecca Lindland, executive analyst at Kelley Blue Book.

Jeep is down 15 percent so far in 2017, she added.

Ford saw a 15 percent jump in sales of its F-Series pickups, but this was not enough to offset and 11.3 percent slump in sales of its SUVs and an 8.6 percent drop in cars.

Overall, Ford saw sales fall 2.1 percent in August.

For Honda, the trends were reversed, with truck sales falling eight percent and car sales rising 4.2 percent, leaving August's overall figure for the Japanese automaker down 2.4 percent.

Nissan sales dropped 13 percent.