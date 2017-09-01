US Sailing seeks inquiry into capsize that injured Olympian

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Sailing has asked World Sailing and the Nacra 17 class association to investigate a capsize in which Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand.

Malcolm Page, chief of Olympic sailing, says U.S. Sailing wants to know if the catamarans, which recently were upgraded to allow foiling, can be made safer.

Page also said that he's asked the Italian sailing team to see a video of the accident.

Gulari told The Associated Press that the capsize happened so fast that he wasn't sure if the tips of three fingers were severed because his hand was caught in a line that controls the boom or if they were cut by a hydrofoil.

The capsize occurred Wednesday in France as Gulari and crew Helena Scutt practiced for the world championships.