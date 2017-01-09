US Russia row heads to Congress with Tillerson hearing

US Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) talks with Rex Tillerson (L), nominee for US Secretary of State, before the start of a meeting on Capitol Hill, January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC (AFP Photo/ZACH GIBSON)

Washington (AFP) - The Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's cabinet will be a new arena for Washington's feud over Russia, none more so than that of his prospective secretary of state.

Texas oilman Rex Tillerson, who was chief executive of oil giant ExxonMobil until the turn of year, will face a skeptical hearing on Wednesday despite his track record in business.

For even though he embodies the president-elect's ideal of a globetrotting deal-maker, this holder of Russia's Order of Friendship has close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

His hearing will thus provide a stage for critics of Trump's affection for Moscow and his defense of Putin in the face of warnings from US intelligence about Kremlin cyber warfare.

The Democratic minority in the Senate will try to make life difficult for Trump's nominees, and a handful of Republicans have raised concerns about Tillerson's candidacy.

If just three Republicans jump ship, 64-year-old Tillerson could be among the first and most high-profile victims of the spat, despite heavyweight players mobilizing in his support.

Republican former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and secretary of defense Robert Gates -- whose consulting firm has worked for ExxonMobil -- recommended Tillerson to Trump.

And Trump, himself a billionaire businessman with property interests around the world, was impressed.

"The thing I like best about Rex Tillerson is that he has vast experience at dealing successfully with all types of foreign governments," Trump tweeted.

Indeed, for ten years Tillerson has run a $360 billion energy company with interests in 50 countries, so big that some observers compare it to a state with its own foreign policy.

But it is Tillerson's ties to just one country that could prove a sticking point at this week's hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee -- Russia.

Until he stepped down from ExxonMobil on New Year's Eve. Tillerson was also director of Exxon Neftegas, an affiliate that operates the Sakhalin-1 field in Russia's Far East.

The US parent firm was chasing greater investments in Russia, including Arctic fields, and Tillerson was a familiar and popular figure in Moscow, winning his medal from Putin in 2012.

This made ExxonMobil under Tillerson a staunch opponent of US and international sanctions against Russia for its aggressive behavior in Ukraine, where it annexed the Crimea region.

He has placed his ExxonMobil stock holdings in a trust and promised to recuse himself from any issues where the firm's worldwide holdings present a conflict of interest.

But the former Boy Scout leader will face tough questions about his friends in Moscow and why he pursued contracts in Iraqi Kurdistan despite official America's One Iraq policy.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Putin has met Tillerson several times and said Russian officials "have good, businesslike relations" with this "very solid figure."

Trump has become something of a Putin cheerleader, repeatedly praising him on the campaign trail and mocking the CIA for suggesting Kremlin hackers backed his election.

There is nothing unusual in a post Cold War US leader seeking detente with Russia. In 2001, George W. Bush said he had looked in Putin's eyes and saw a "soul" he could trust.

President Barack Obama famously sought to "re-set" relations, and his current secretary of state John Kerry has labored long and fruitlessly to win Moscow's cooperation in Syria.

But Washington's allies in Europe fear Trump will abandon them to Russian pressure on NATO's eastern flank while his spies and hackers foment populist anti-European political movements.

- Pigs might fly -

And hawkish Republican senators like former presidential candidate John McCain may use Tillerson's confirmation a battleground to renew their demands for a tough line.

Last week, in a scornful off-the-cuff remark, McCain said he might support Tillerson but that "There's also a realistic scenario that pigs fly."

He later backed away slightly, insisting any nominee deserves the benefit of the doubt, but added: "I still have some concerns, and I have some more questions for Mr Tillerson."

Other Republicans -- including McCain ally Lindsey Graham and Florida's Senator Marco Rubio who were both defeated by Trump in their party primary -- have also expressed reservations.