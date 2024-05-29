US Rep. Tony Gonzales defeats gun-toting YouTuber Brandon Herrera in GOP primary runoff

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) addresses the media following the end of Title 42 on Friday, May 12, 2023, with border updates at the intersection of Calleros Court and Chihuahua Street in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales eked out a win against a gun-toting social media influencer by a margin of 407 votes in Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election, surviving attacks over his votes for gun safety and gay marriage legislation.

In an expensive and vitriolic race, Brandon Herrera — a recent transplant from North Carolina who dubbed himself "The AK Guy" — drew endorsements from Gonzales' hard-right critics within the GOP, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

Herrera and his newfound allies attacked Gonzales, a 43-year old Navy veteran, for voting for the Safer Communities Act, a bipartisan gun safety bill passed in 2022 in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is part of Gonzales' congressional district.

The 33-year-old YouTuber also piled onto criticism from colleagues to Gonzales' political right over his support for gay marriage and immigration reform bills. All three votes led the Texas Republican Party to censure Gonzales in March 2023.

Gonzales, for his part, slammed Herrera for his comments on a podcast joking about veteran suicide.

In an ad and a news release featuring military veterans, the incumbent referenced a February podcast episode in which Herrera said, “If it makes everyone in the room feel better, I often think about putting a gun in my mouth. So I’m basically an honorary veteran.” Herrera later said it was "military humor" and that he had family members in the military.

"Brandon Herrera is not a veteran. He’ll never know what a veteran goes through when he wakes up in the morning or when she is trying to fall asleep at night," Gonzales wrote in a May 16 news release, which cited a letter of support from more than 100 Texas veterans. "His approach to veteran suicide — mocking and laughing about it — is a slap in the face to veterans and all those currently serving."

Gonzales also called the influencer a "known neo-Nazi" in a CNN interview. Herrera rejected the label in a social media post a week later.

"My entire political philosophy is the OPPOSITE of fascism," Herrera wrote on X. "I want to reduce government in every way possible, the total opposite of Hitler’s National Socialism."

More: US House member from Texas in 'fight for his political life' against gun-toting YouTuber

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, both came to Gonzales' aid after Herrera and three other GOP primary challengers pushed the incumbent into a runoff in March, with Johnson flying to Texas to stump for Gonzales. Abbott congratulated Gonzales on Tuesday night in a social media post.

The victory could allow Gonzales to put some criticism behind him — but it could also push him to keep in line with his party's rightmost flank. He was the only incumbent from Texas to face a primary runoff this year.

"The future of America remains as bright as ever," Gonzales wrote in a statement on social media Tuesday night. "Thank you #TX23 for continuing to place your faith in me."

The Statesman reached out to Herrera's and Gonzales' campaigns for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas elections: Tony Gonzales defeats Brandon Herrera in GOP runoff