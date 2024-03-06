US Rep. Steve Womack defeats conservative challenger in Republican primary

Congressman Steve Womack R-Ark. presides on the House floor as legislative business officially got underway for the 118th Congress. Womack has represented Arkansas’s Third Congressional District since 2011. He is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District against conservative challenger state Sen. Clint Penzo.

Womack, R-Rogers, won with 53.9% of the voter compared to Penzo's 46.1%, according to results with 99% of precincts reporting.

The 3rd District is in the far northwest corner of the state, encompassing Fort Smith and Fayetteville.

Womack has held his seat since 2010 and sits on the House Appropriations Committee. He was the only one of the state's four House representatives, all Republicans, who faced a primary challenge on Super Tuesday.

Penzo, R-Springdale, was elected to the Arkansas House in 2016 and to the state Senate in 2022. He's the chair of the state Senate Rules, Resolutions and Memorials Committee.

Penzo ran to Womack’s right, referring to him as a “RINO” (Republican in name only) in campaign literature and criticizing his support for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, as a possible replacement for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, last year. Penzo, who supported the more hardline U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. R-Ohio, for speaker, cited the conflict over the speaker position as one of his motivations to run for the House, according to the Associated Press.

Womack was safely reelected to the U.S. House in 2022. he also had the backing of Republican establishment leaders and groups, including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and National Right to Life.

His solid fundraising outpaced that of Penzo's campaign, the AP reported.

In a statement released by his campaign, Womack reiterated his support for border security, the police and military and “conservative values.”

Penzo declined to be interviewed for this story.

Womack will face Democrat Caitlin Draper, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the November general election.

