US Postal Service prioritizes carrier safety after sharp increase in dog attacks

US Postal Service prioritizes carrier safety after sharp increase in dog attacks

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — It’s National Dog Bite Awareness Week and the U.S. Postal Service is working to prevent dog attacks from happening to mail carriers after seeing a sharp increase in incidents.

The number of dog attacks on mail carriers nationwide went up 10% from the previous year.

“It happened in the blink of an eye. It was very quick,” said Carlos Dominguez, U.S. Postal Service City Carrier.

In 2019, Dominguez was bit by a dog while working an unfamiliar route.

“Very terrified feeling for someone that doesn’t expect it,” Dominguez said.

Then in 2021 he was bit by another dog, this time while delivering packages on a Sunday.

“A lot of people think mail is suspended on Sundays – it’s not true. Us carriers, we’re still out delivering packages on Sundays,” Dominguez said.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill files for bankruptcy after closing dozens of California stores

It’s an assumption that leaves many dogs unattended throughout postal service routes.

“It happened so quick too as well. A split second,” Dominguez said.

San Diego saw 41 dog attacks on mail carriers this past year, placing the city at sixth highest in the nation for dog attacks involving postal services workers – an increase of 5% from the previous year.

“Do not let the dog bite the hand that serves you,” said Diane Venable, U.S. Postal Service Safety Manager.

That’s the USPS’ slogan for this year’s dog bite prevention awareness week.

California leads the nation for states with dog attacks on mail carriers – with a whopping 727 attacks reported during 2023. But how do we keep this number from going up?

“Closing blinds so your pet can’t see someone coming up, keeping them in a room away from the front door or wherever else your carrier is delivering,” said Juliette Nash, San Diego Humane Society Community Animal Training Coordinator.

And if pet owners don’t secure their dogs?

“We actually have the carriers hold the mail so then the homeowner can come to the post office and pick it up,” Venable said.

The U.S. Postal Service is pleading with the public to deliver on being good pet owners, so they can deliver your mail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.