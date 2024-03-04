US Postal Service hiring 300 workers in Indianapolis. Hosts 5 hiring events.

Residents of the city's southeast side have waited years for the opening of the United States Postal Service distribution center on Brookville Road and that time is nearly here.

The Postal Service will host several job fairs this month at its Wanamaker Post Office Branch, 7950 Southeastern Ave., to staff the center.

"USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for more than 300 mail handler assistants," a news release stated. The starting pay is $18.62 per hour.

Applications can be submitted online at www.usps.com/careers or in person:

Tuesday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6, noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 7, 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13, noon to 4 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, able to pass a criminal background investigation, and be available to work weekends and holidays. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities. Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.

The distribution center on Brookville Road was built at the site of the former International Harvester plant.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: US Postal Service hiring 300 workers in Indy. Hosts 5 hiring events.