US pledges $47 million humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday pledged about $47 million in new humanitarian assistance for the emergency response in Sudan and neighboring countries, including Chad and South Sudan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The announcement brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for people in Sudan and neighboring countries to more than $968 million since fiscal year 2023, the State Department said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Eric Beech)